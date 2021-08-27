Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares rally off back of latest reporting season

5 minutes to read
The port companies performed better than expected. Port of Tauranga increased net profit 15.4 per cent to $102.37 million. Photo / NZME

The port companies performed better than expected. Port of Tauranga increased net profit 15.4 per cent to $102.37 million. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket put in another spurt as the latest reporting season comes to an end, with the port companies performing better than expected.

Despite a sharp fall in the last half-hour, the S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.