Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares plunge as US inflation figure rattles markets

4 minutes to read
US inflation is now running at 7.5 per cent - the hottest rate in 40 years. Photo / AP

US inflation is now running at 7.5 per cent - the hottest rate in 40 years. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The higher-than-expected United States inflation figure rattled the New Zealand sharemarket and those overseas – and the leading stocks took heavy falls as interest rate hikes loom.

The trading graph of the S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.