Business

Market close: NZ shares follow Wall St's big drop

Despite being a beneficiary of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic, F&P Healthcare's share price fell by $1.25 to $34.61. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
Business reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand stocks were caught in the downdraft of Wall Street's big drop, the S&P/NZX50 dropping by 1.75 per cent.

By the close the index was down 218.4 points at 12,251.9.

Turnover of 57.8 million

