Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares feed off Wall Street's big turnaround

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket gained half a per cent. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket gained half a per cent. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket, gaining half a per cent, fed off another big turnaround on Wall Street instead of worrying too much about local inflation remaining stubbornly high.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 10,847.34,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business