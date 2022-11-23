Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares fall on Reserve Bank’s hawkish mood

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The index fell 0.85 per cent. Photo / NZME

The index fell 0.85 per cent. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket fell nearly 1 per cent after the Reserve Bank delivered its largest ever official cash rate hike, and surprised by indicating it could have been higher.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business