Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares chalk up solid gain ahead of Federal Reserve’s rate decision

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket has now risen more than 5 per cent so far this year. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket has now risen more than 5 per cent so far this year. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket chalked up another solid day’s work with a one per cent rise following strong gains on Wall Street and renewed buying in the local blue chip stocks.

The S&P/NZX 500 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business