Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ sharemarket 'treading water' as it awaits company results

4 minutes to read
The NZ sharemarket edged ahead to end the week. Photo / File

The NZ sharemarket edged ahead to end the week. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the week on a quiet note and a small gain, with one fund managing saying "it is treading water awaiting the latest mini-reporting season."

The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged ahead

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.