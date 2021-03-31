Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ sharemarket rises in buoyant trading

4 minutes to read
Respiratory products maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, up 3c to $32.10, dominated the trading with $61.86m worth of its shares changing hands. Photo / File

Respiratory products maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, up 3c to $32.10, dominated the trading with $61.86m worth of its shares changing hands. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket turned into the Easter bunny, handing out useful gains to most of the leading stocks in buoyant trading.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to rise throughout the day, closing near the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.