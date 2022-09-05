Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket reverts to its defensive stocks

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Infratil surged 31.5c or 3.41 per cent to $9.545. Photo / NZME

Infratil surged 31.5c or 3.41 per cent to $9.545. Photo / NZME

Utilities investor Infratil hit an all-time high as the New Zealand sharemarket reverted to its defensive stocks while the international direction remains unclear.

As it did last week, the resilient S&P/NZX 50 Index finished flat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.