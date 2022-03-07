Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket plunges, volatility takes toll on glamour stocks

4 minutes to read
The New Zealand sharemarket fell nearly 2 per cent. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket fell nearly 2 per cent. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The volatility in the New Zealand sharemarket, having another big fall of nearly 2 per cent, is now taking its toll on some of the glamour stocks – including Fisher and Paykel Healthcare hitting a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.