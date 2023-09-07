Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket holds its ground in face of weaker offshore bourses

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Sky TV gained 8c or 3.51 per cent to $2.36.

Sky TV gained 8c or 3.51 per cent to $2.36.

The New Zealand sharemarket held its ground as a bunch of stocks went ex-dividend and offshore bourses were decidedly weaker.

Apart from a lunchtime dip, the S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily and closed at 11,426.84,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business