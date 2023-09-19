Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision

NZME.
By Ella Somers
5 mins to read
KMD Brands, which tomorrow reports its audited results for the 12 months ended July 31, was up 3 cents or 3.8 per cent to 82 cents.

KMD Brands, which tomorrow reports its audited results for the 12 months ended July 31, was up 3 cents or 3.8 per cent to 82 cents.

New Zealand’s benchmark share index headed downward today, following US market sentiment as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 52.5 points, or 0.5 per cent to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business