Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ market flat as Reserve Bank of Australia pulls the handbrake

NZME.
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 7.6 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,235.72.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 7.6 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,235.72.

All was quiet on New Zealand’s benchmark index today as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues to hit an expected pause on hiking the cash rate and investors wait to see if the Reserve Bank

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business