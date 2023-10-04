Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ market flat as RBNZ keeps OCR on hold

NZME.
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
Comvita held its AGM today. Its share price was down 4 cents or 1.2 per cent to $3.20 by early evening. Photo / NZME

Comvita held its AGM today. Its share price was down 4 cents or 1.2 per cent to $3.20 by early evening. Photo / NZME

Neither New Zealand’s benchmark index nor economists were surprised by the fact there was no change to the official cash rate by the Reserve Bank today.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 1,1235.05.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business