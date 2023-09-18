Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: NZ market edges up while Synlait Milk shares drop 10 per cent

NZ Herald
Synlait Milk shares fell 12 cents or 9.4 per cent to $1.16 by the end of the day. Photo / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s benchmark share index rose while shares in milk processor firm Synlait Milk fell almost 10 per cent on the news that A2 Milk wants to cancel Synlait’s exclusive milk formula production and supply

