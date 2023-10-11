Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

NZME.
By Ella Somers
5 mins to read
Michael Hill was down 2 cents or 2.2 per cent to 91c after releasing its annual report to shareholders today, which called the 2023 financial year a “challenging” one for the company. Photo / 123rf

Michael Hill was down 2 cents or 2.2 per cent to 91c after releasing its annual report to shareholders today, which called the 2023 financial year a “challenging” one for the company. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s market edged up while Fletcher Building slammed on the trading halt brakes over concerns around an upcoming presentation by an Australian builder concerning issues with its leaky pipes in Western Australia.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business