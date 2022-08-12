Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ dollar rise pinches big exporters

3 minutes to read
The NZ dollar was sitting at 62.42 US cents on Monday and was up almost 2 US cents to 64.57 by the end of today. Photo / 123RF

The NZ dollar was sitting at 62.42 US cents on Monday and was up almost 2 US cents to 64.57 by the end of today. Photo / 123RF

BusinessDesk

Big exporters struggled on New Zealand's benchmark index today thanks to the NZ dollar lifting against the greenback while the overnight fall from the tech-heavy Nasdaq also bled into technology stocks across the board.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.