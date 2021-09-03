Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: New Zealand shares flat to close the week

4 minutes to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 8.39 points or 0.06 per cent to 13,288.87. Photo / NZME

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 8.39 points or 0.06 per cent to 13,288.87. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Sky Network Television and property companies Argosy and Stride finished the week in a buoyant mood off the back of some aggressive buying as the New Zealand sharemarket overall had another flat day.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.