Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings

BusinessDesk
By Riley Kennedy
3 mins to read
The market wasn't in the mood to reward today. Photo / NZME

The market wasn't in the mood to reward today. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand local market ended the day in the red, despite strong earnings from heavy-weight stocks like global logistics company Mainfreight.

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 51.54 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,091.930

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business