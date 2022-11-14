Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: My Food Bag drags NZ market down

BusinessDesk
By Riley Kennedy
3 mins to read
My Food Bag was down 5 per cent to 57c. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag was down 5 per cent to 57c. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand market slipped on Monday as investors took it easy to start off a busy week of earnings and annual meetings. The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.79 points, or 0.7 per cent, to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business