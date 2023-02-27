The record-breaking global bond rally crumbled as fresh inflation fears grip investors. Photo / AP

Jeweller Michael Hill International was one bright spot on a gloomy day for the New Zealand sharemarket which took a downward turn on the back of weak offshore markets.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 112.4 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 11,793.33 on turnover worth $126.7 million. There were 81 decliners and 49 gainers across the whole market.

The market dropped as the recent global bond market rally fizzled out on signs that persistent inflation is forcing investors to reverse their views on the likely future path of interest rate rises.

Investors rushed into fixed income in the first few weeks of 2023 as they became increasingly expectant that the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks would soon end their aggressive campaign of monetary policy tightening.

A Bloomberg index tracking high-grade government and corporate bonds rose as much as 4 per cent last month, its best-ever start to the year. But that gain has now disappeared after a scorching US labour market report earlier this month kicked off a run of better-than-expected economic data on both sides of the Atlantic, upending expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank were close to winning their battle with inflation.

The resulting rise in bond yields has also upset a rally in the stock market, with the S&P 500 losing 2.7 per cent in the past week.

Here at home, investors liked what they saw in Michael Hill’s first-half results, which showed positive revenue growth.

Peter McIntyre, an investment advisor at Craigs Investment Partners, said Michael Hill’s results had been strong – but expected – due to the retailer giving the market a good heads up about its earnings earlier in the month.

“A good result but no surprises,” he told BusinessDesk.

Michael Hill ended the day up 5.5 per cent to $1.16.

However, some heavyweight stocks pulled down the market, with healthcare manufacturer Ebos Group falling 0.4 per cent to $44.92 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down 1.8 per cent to $25.84.

Ryman Healthcare also fell 3 per cent to $5.24.

Summerset Holdings was down 4.3 per cent to $9.28 after the announcement of Fiona Oliver joining the retirement village operator’s board today. Summerset also launched an up to $175m offer of six-year retail bonds.

Verification software provider Trade Window fell 2.4 per cent to 40 cents. The company is reviewing its research and development costs and seeking new sources of capital after failing to raise its targeted $20m – instead only reaching $5.4m.

The company intended to use the funds to operate the company for the next two years, given that it was spending around $959,000 a month to pursue a software-as-a-service model.

Kiwi Property Group was down 2.7 per cent to 90.5 cents. The company announced the founder and current chair of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee Mark Powell is leaving his role from May.

Energy retailer Genesis Energy also reported its half-year earnings, finding wet weather had helped boost its hydro generation and profit as the need to fire up the more expensive Huntly coal and gas generation was reduced. The company revealed first-half ebitdaf of $298m, an increase of 42 per cent from $210m in the previous comparative period.

Genesis Energy shares fell 0.7 per cent to $2.83.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 61.67 US cents at 3pm in Wellington, dipping from 62.37 cents on Friday.







