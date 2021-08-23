Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Mainfreight soars past $90, Z Energy surge push NZX to big gain

4 minutes to read
Mainfreight chief executive Don Braid. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight chief executive Don Braid. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

A $2 billion takeover bid for Z Energy and renewed buying from overseas passive investment funds, as three stocks entered world indices, pushed the New Zealand sharemarket to a significant gain of nearly one per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.