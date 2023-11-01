Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Mainfreight, Freightways drive NZ market higher

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Freightways rose 40c or 5.37 per cent to $7.85.

Freightways rose 40c or 5.37 per cent to $7.85.

The New Zealand sharemarket continued its rebound with bellwether stocks Mainfreight and Freightways making ground and a softer labour market keeping a lid on inflation.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon, after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business