Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Leading stocks rebound as markets hit calmer waters

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

Leading stocks rebounded and pushed the New Zealand sharemarket to a significant gain while overseas shares hit calmer waters – thanks to Bank of England intervention.

After a strong day on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.