Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Late surge takes NZ sharemarket higher

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Synlait Milk is due to report its result on Monday. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk is due to report its result on Monday. Photo / NZME

A late, index-related buying surge took the New Zealand share market into positive territory at the close after spending most of the day in the red.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index ended 53.88 points or 0.48

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business