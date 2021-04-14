Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Late surge lifts NZ sharemarket to gain

4 minutes to read
The a2 Milk Company continued to recover, rising 6c to $8.95. Photo / Supplied

The a2 Milk Company continued to recover, rising 6c to $8.95. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket had a late surge after trading flatly for most of the day as the Reserve Bank signalled business-as-usual in its monetary policy.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 94.96 points or 0.75

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.