Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: KMD’s all-time low, Kathmandu store sales forecast to fall

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
KMD Brands fell 11.29 per cent to an all-time low of 55c on expected weaker sales.

KMD Brands fell 11.29 per cent to an all-time low of 55c on expected weaker sales.

A dogged New Zealand sharemarket, again falling more than half a per cent, continued to show no mercy on soft earnings updates, with KMD Brands (formerly Kathmandu) hitting an all-time low.

The S&P/NZX 50 was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business