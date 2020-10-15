Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Investors pull handbrake on rising NZX

3 minutes to read

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 89c or 2.49 per cent to $34.86. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Investors pulled the handbrake on the rising New Zealand sharemarket, and its 11-day bull run came to an end on solid trading.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 56.87 points or 0.45 per cent to 12,486.73,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.