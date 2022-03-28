Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Investors offload Ryman, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare shares

4 minutes to read
Ryman Healthcare was down 28c or 2.93 per cent to $9.29. Photo / NZME

Ryman Healthcare was down 28c or 2.93 per cent to $9.29. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Investors offloaded two heavyweights, medical devices manufacturer Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare, as the New Zealand sharemarket opened the week with more than a 1 per cent fall.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.