Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: High interest rates and falling dollar hurt NZ market

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Mainfreight continued its slide, down 71c to $56.30. Mainfreight has fallen from a two-year high of $94.99 achieved on December 13, 2021.

Mainfreight continued its slide, down 71c to $56.30. Mainfreight has fallen from a two-year high of $94.99 achieved on December 13, 2021.

The New Zealand sharemarket had its seventh successive fall as it continued to be battered by increased interest rates and a weak New Zealand dollar.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered slightly in the afternoon and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business