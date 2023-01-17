Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Heavyweight stocks pull index higher

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was up 57c or 2.36 per cent to $24.75. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was up 57c or 2.36 per cent to $24.75. Photo / Supplied

Three heavyweight stocks - Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Ebos and Mainfreight - did the heavy lifting and hauled the New Zealand sharemarket to its fourth successive daily gain.

After an early-morning dip, the S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business