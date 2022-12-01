Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Has the Santa Claus rally begun? Fed chair sparks lift in stocks

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated rate rises would be smaller in the future. Photo / AP

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated rate rises would be smaller in the future. Photo / AP

An obliging United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sparked further rallies, the Dow Jones Industrial Average came out of the bear market, and the New Zealand sharemarket posted another impressive gain.

On this positive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business