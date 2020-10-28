Website of the Year

Business

Market close: F&P Healthcare lifts NZX into positive territory

4 minutes to read

Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

A leading stock like Fisher and Paykel Healthcare doesn't stay down for long. The global medical devices manufacturer rebounded strongly with a 5 per cent gain and drove the New Zealand sharemarket into positive territory.

