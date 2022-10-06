Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: F&P Healthcare leads NZ shares lower

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare led the market down, falling 51c or 2.61 per cent to $19.01. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare led the market down, falling 51c or 2.61 per cent to $19.01. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket went into a reflective mood, falling nearly half a per cent, following the strong rally over the previous two trading days.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index maintained its momentum in the morning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business