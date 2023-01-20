Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: F&P Healthcare kicks life into broad market rally

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The index rose nearly 2 per cent this week and has risen almost 4.5 per cent so far this year. Photo / NZME

The index rose nearly 2 per cent this week and has risen almost 4.5 per cent so far this year. Photo / NZME

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare spurred the New Zealand share market to a near 1 per cent gain after providing a positive trading update for its latest financial year.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index, having a good

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business