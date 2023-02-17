Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Flood-exposed stocks hit again; My Food Bag plunges after disappointing trading update

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Apple exporter Scales Corp was down a further 19c or 5.76 per cent to $3.11, having fallen nearly 14 per cent in three trading days. Photo / NZME

Apple exporter Scales Corp was down a further 19c or 5.76 per cent to $3.11, having fallen nearly 14 per cent in three trading days. Photo / NZME

Stocks with exposure to the flood-stricken fruit growing region of Hawke’s Bay were again hit on the New Zealand sharemarket, as was beleaguered My Food Bag which plunged nearly 30 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business