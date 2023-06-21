Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Fletcher Building, Seeka shares fall after downgrading results

NZME.
By Ella Somers
4 mins to read
Seeka shares fell 8 cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $2.45 following a downgrade of its full-year result. Photo / NZME

Seeka shares fell 8 cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $2.45 following a downgrade of its full-year result. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s market flattened out on subdued investor sentiment as horticultural company Seeka and Fletcher Building downgraded their full-year results.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 13.1 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 11,776.25.

Turnover

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business