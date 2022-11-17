Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare leads NZ stocks higher

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare rose 64c or 3.31 per cent to $19.98. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare rose 64c or 3.31 per cent to $19.98. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket had a handy bounce-back, posting a gain of more than half a per cent, with heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthcare leading the way.

The S&P/NZX 50 performed strongly in the afternoon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business