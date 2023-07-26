Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Falling Aussie inflation provides good news for NZ market

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
PGG Wrightson increased 14c or 3.45 per cent to $4.20 after upgrading its full-year operating earnings (ebitda) guidance to $60m, from $57m.

PGG Wrightson increased 14c or 3.45 per cent to $4.20 after upgrading its full-year operating earnings (ebitda) guidance to $60m, from $57m.

The New Zealand sharemarket perked up after news that Australian inflation is falling faster than most commentators expected.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading at an intraday low of 11,930 points when it was announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business