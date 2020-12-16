Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Energy stocks in good demand

4 minutes to read

Leading energy stocks were pursued by overseas investors. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket roared back into life, rising nearly half a per cent on strong trading with the leading energy stocks being pursued by overseas investors.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed 61.82 points or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.