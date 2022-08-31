Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Dramatic day for Mainfreight as NZ sharemarket loses steam

By Graham Skellern
3 mins to read
Mainfreight had a dramatic turn, closing down 80c to $74.50 after reaching an intraday high of $77.20. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight had a dramatic turn, closing down 80c to $74.50 after reaching an intraday high of $77.20. Photo / Supplied

After having a good run in the face of international economic pessimism, the New Zealand sharemarket finally lost heart and fell nearly half a per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday afternoon high

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.