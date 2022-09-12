Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Dairy companies lead NZ sharemarket higher as Covid restrictions come off

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
a2 Milk's China-label infant milk formula registration has been renewed. Photo / Salty Dingo

a2 Milk's China-label infant milk formula registration has been renewed. Photo / Salty Dingo

Global marketer a2 Milk and its manufacturer Synlait have secured their sales presence in China as the New Zealand sharemarket opened the week on a positive note with a near half per cent gain.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.