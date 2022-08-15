Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Contact leads NZ shares higher as earnings season gets underway

4 minutes to read
The sharemarket awaits earnings reports and the Reserve Bank's monetary policy statement due out on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

The sharemarket awaits earnings reports and the Reserve Bank's monetary policy statement due out on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

New Zealand's hotly anticipated earnings season kicked off today with electricity and gas supplier Contact Energy, the first company to announce its full-year results to the market.

The electricity company revealed that its annual profit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.