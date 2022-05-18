Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Market close: Blue chips lead NZ sharemarket to welcome gain

4 minutes to read
Meridian reported a 3.1 per cent increase in retail sales volume in April and the stock climbed almost 5 per cent. Photo of Benmore dam / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

A group of blue chip stocks – all household names – sprang to life and completed the heavy lifting to push the New Zealand sharemarket to a welcome gain of more than 1 per cent.

