Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Blue chip stocks take a tumble

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare declined 50c or 2.16 per cent to $22.65 and reached its lowest level this year.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare declined 50c or 2.16 per cent to $22.65 and reached its lowest level this year.

Skellerup Holdings was a beacon of light in reporting record earnings on the New Zealand sharemarket as blue chip stocks took a tumble in the biggest single-day fall for more than two months.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business