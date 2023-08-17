Market close: Blue chip stocks take a tumble

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare declined 50c or 2.16 per cent to $22.65 and reached its lowest level this year.

Skellerup Holdings was a beacon of light in reporting record earnings on the New Zealand sharemarket as blue chip stocks took a tumble in the biggest single-day fall for more than two months.

The S&P/NZX Index fell sharply at lunchtime and closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95 per cent – it was down 1.03 per cent on June 7.

There were 89 decliners and 33 gainers over the whole market on volumes of 31.72 million share transactions worth $117.46 million.

Rubber products manufacturer Skellerup Holdings rose 26c or 6.22 per cent to $4.44 (reaching an intraday high of $4.70) after reporting record net profit of $50.94m, up 7 per cent, for the year ending June. Revenue increased 5 per cent to $333.53m and operating earnings (ebit) was up 7 per cent to $71.7m.

The industrial division’s revenue increased 5 per cent to $216.8m and profit 10 per cent to $42.9m. Agriculture revenue was up 6 per cent to $117m and profit 1 per cent to $34m with increased footwear sales.

Skellerup is paying a final dividend of 14c a share on October 13 and said “we are confident we can continue to deliver long-term sustainable earnings growth. Increased sales into wastewater, high-performance foam and roofing applications were key drivers for another record result in the 2023 financial year.”

Contact Energy shed 10c to $8.49; Ebos Group was down 39c to $35.39 on trade worth $24.33m; Mainfreight declined 20c to $66.80; Infratil decreased 9c to $9.83; and Spark was down 11c or 2.13 per cent to $5.05 on the eve of reporting its latest financial result.

Fletcher Building was down a further 8c to $4.95 and has fallen almost 10 per cent in two trading days after the release of its annual result. Fletcher’s Australian division chief executive Dean Fradgley is retiring at the start of next year.

Auckland International Airport was down 13c to $8.20, and Air New Zealand declined 1.5c or 1.95 per cent to 75.5c. The airport released its 2023-27 aeronautical price-setting documentation which doubles charges over that period, much to the wrath of Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the larger names were certainly quite weak.

“Ebos needs a good result to settle investors’ nerves after losing the Chemist Warehouse contract. There’s concern about Fletcher Building’s increasing debt levels and the amount of provisioning,” he said.

“Auckland Airport’s disclosure shows more capital expenditure on items it is unlikely to get a (regulated) return on and it may require a capital raising by 2027. And all eyes will be on the Spark result after a soft first half.”

Goodson said the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy statement that the official cash rate will stay higher for longer created some nervousness “but it should not have been a surprise”.

However, long-term bonds keep increasing. The NZ 10-Year Government Bond yield was up 10.5 basis points to 5.066 per cent – its highest level since July 2011. The US 10 Year Treasury Note yield gained 3.4 basis points to 4.29 per cent.

The July Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated that additional tightening may be necessary to bring down inflation, and shares were sold off for the second day running.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52 per cent to 34,765.74 points; S&P declined 0.76 per cent to 4404.33; and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15 per cent to 13,474.63.

Across the Tasman, the S&P/ASX 200 Index had fallen 0.74 per cent to 7142.1 points by 6pm NZ time and had lost 2.93 per cent over the past five trading days.

At home, Synlait Milk fell 8c or 5.13 per cent to $1.48; Serko was down 16c or 4.06 per cent to $3.78; Seeka declined 9c or 3.61 per cent to $2.40; PGG Wrightson shed 7c to $4.04; Freightways was down 16c or 1.89 per cent to $8.29; and Delegat decreased 10c to $8.60, its lowest level in four months.

Banks ANZ decreased 41c to $26.55 and Westpac shed 35c to $23.20.

Napier Port, down 4c to $2.35, reported a 19.5 per cent decrease in third-quarter revenue to $27.7m compared with the same period last year and a 40.2 per cent fall in net profit to $4.2m, from $7m.

Revenue for the nine months ending June was $90m, up 5.7 per cent and boosted by the return of cruise ships, and net profit was $12.9m, down 19.5 per cent. Napier confirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance of $34.5m-$36.5m, excluding insurance recoveries from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Among the few gainers, Oceania Healthcare was up 2c or 2.67 per cent to 77c, Scales Corp added 5c to $3.28; and Radius Residential Care improved 0.006c or 3.09 per cent to 20c.

Publisher and broadcaster NZME, up 1c to $1, is buying the remaining 20 per cent of shares it doesn’t own in OneRoof for $2.1m in instalments through to July 2026.

Blis Technologies, gaining 0.001c or 4 per cent to 2.6c, has signed a licensing and marketing agreement with an Australasian cosmetic skincare company for its facial live probiotic serum.