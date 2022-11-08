Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Australia’s weaker consumer sentiment, China drag on market

BusinessDesk
By Riley Kennedy
3 mins to read
Fletcher Building was one of the biggest decliners today, down 3.7 per cent to $4.93. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building was one of the biggest decliners today, down 3.7 per cent to $4.93. Photo / NZME

Weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment figures across the Tasman and a continuation of China’s zero Covid policy has dragged New Zealand’s benchmark index lower.

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 138.45 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 11,290.34

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business