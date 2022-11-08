Market close: Australia’s weaker consumer sentiment, China drag on market

Fletcher Building was one of the biggest decliners today, down 3.7 per cent to $4.93. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building was one of the biggest decliners today, down 3.7 per cent to $4.93. Photo / NZME

Weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment figures across the Tasman and a continuation of China’s zero Covid policy has dragged New Zealand’s benchmark index lower.

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 138.45 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 11,290.34 points.

Across the main board, 44 shares rose and 83 fell. Turnover was $94.6 million.

Craigs Investment Partners adviser Peter McIntyre said the top 50 was being dragged lower by a weaker day’s trading on some of the index’s top stocks.

That was because of weaker consumer sentiment figures in Australia and China’s continuation of its zero covid policy, despite speculation it could end.

Fletcher Building was one of the biggest decliners on the top 50, down 3.7 per cent to $4.93.

McIntyre put that down a big decline in Fletchers Australia counterpart James Hardie Industries after it cut its income guidance.

At 5.30pm the stock was the ASX200′s biggest decliner down just over 13 per cent to $29.

The weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment figures across the Tasman impacted stocks like Auckland Airport.

Westpac’s index of consumer sentiment in Australia released today dropped 6.9 per cent to 78 - the lowest level since April 2020.

″It could see a few Australians’ put their wallets away and tighten up on their discretionary spending,” McIntyre said.

The airport share price ended the day down 2.7 per cent to $7.45. Air New Zealand was also down 0.6 per cent to 81c.

Other top 50 stocks declining was Freightways, down 3.7 per cent to $9.75, and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, down 0.9 per cent to $19.49.

Property stocks were also weaker with Investore Property dropping 5.2 per cent to $1.45, Precinct Properties down 3.2 per cent to $1.20 and Stride Property down 1.8 per cent to $1.58.

Energy stocks were also down with Contact Energy dropping 2.7 per cent to $7.32 and Genesis Energy down 2.1 per cent to $2.75.

On the flip side, A2 Milk was the top 50′s biggest increase across the day, up 4.1 per cent to $6.24.

McIntyre said that was being supported by the company’s $150m share buyback.

”It gives the market confidence the board feels the current share price is undervalued,” he said.

Other big increases included Eroad continuing its rally after narrowing revenue guidance after confirming two new contracts. It ended the day up 5 per cent at $1.47.

Vista Group International increased 2.6 per cent to $1.54. Accordant Group was up 4.2 per cent to $1.95, as was Allied Farmers, up 3.95 per cent to 79c.

Cannabis company Cannasouth was up 3.3 per cent to 31c.

The NZ dollar traded at US59.44c at 3pm in Wellington up from US58.91c yesterday, with the trade-weighted index at up to 70.85c from 70.62c on Monday.

- BusinessDesk