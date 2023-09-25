Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: AustralianSuper ups its stake in SkyCity

NZME.
By Ella Somers
5 mins to read
SkyCity shares were up 2 cents or 1 per cent to $1.95 on the day that AustralianSuper increased its stake from 7.27 per cent to 8.38 per cent of the gaming company’s issued capital. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity shares were up 2 cents or 1 per cent to $1.95 on the day that AustralianSuper increased its stake from 7.27 per cent to 8.38 per cent of the gaming company’s issued capital. Photo / Peter Meecham

New Zealand’s benchmark share index rose – just – on the first day of the school holidays as investors chewed over last week’s global monetary decisions while closer-to-home Synlait Milk reported a net loss in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business