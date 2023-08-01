Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: Aussies keep cash rate on hold while NZ sharemarket fails to fire

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The Reserve Bank of Australia today left its cash rate unchanged at 4.1 per cent.

The New Zealand sharemarket retreated more than half a per cent on light trading as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its official cash rate unchanged for the second straight month.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

