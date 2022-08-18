Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Auckland Airport's outlook drags down shares

4 minutes to read
The market didn't like Auckland International Airport's vague and uncertain outlook. Photo / Alex Burton

The market didn't like Auckland International Airport's vague and uncertain outlook. Photo / Alex Burton

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers

A fourth-quarter travel boom helped Auckland International Airport beat its own profit guidance with a net loss of just $11.6 million in the year ended June – but the market didn't like the airport's vague

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.