Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: AFT Pharmaceuticals shares jump after securing access to US painkiller market

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
AFT Pharmaceuticals chief executive Dr Hartley Atkinson. Photo / NZME

AFT Pharmaceuticals chief executive Dr Hartley Atkinson. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s local index was down for most of the day with some of its heavyweight stocks sliding before the market managed to make a slight comeback by early evening.

The S&P/NZX 50 index edged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business